Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up 95 cents to $109.40/cwt.
  • National live was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $114.77

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.11 at $132.63/cwt.

Lean hogs were lower early on in the trade, but closed "sharply higher" as the day ended on a strong pork cutout value, The Hightower Report said. That is "likely to support higher trade for the cash market next week."

"Buyers may be hesitant to buy July futures which are trading up near $121," they said.

Pork export sales were at 24,304 tonnes as of this morning's report, which was down more than 20,000 tonnes from last week, The Hightower Report said.

