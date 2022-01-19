 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean Hogs

April hogs appear in position to test the contract high, but given the supply setup and the outlook for less demand from China the upside does appear limited, according to The Hightower Report.

The Supreme Court did not make a ruling in the California Proposition 12 (sow housing) case last week, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging. The Court’s next conference is Friday.

China’s State Statistics Bureau reported 52.96 million metric tons of pork was produced in 2021, up 29% from 2020. They had the national hog herd at 449 million head, which was 10.5% higher on a 4% rise in breeding sows, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

