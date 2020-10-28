In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 80 cents to $61.76/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was not reported due to confidentiality
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $4.31 at $84.52/cwt.
December lean hogs closed sharply lower on the day, according to The Hightower Report. Cutout values were down sharply yesterday.
Charts look technically weak and are subject to long liquidation, according to Stewart-Peterson.