In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 33 cents by $68.63/cwt.
- National live was up 32 cents to $53.04/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $1.99 lower to $68.55
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 64 cents to $77.61/cwt.
“June hogs saw some follow through buying, gaining off Friday’s strength, and could be signaling a turn in the market technically,” Total Farm Marketing said. “More follow-through price action this week will be key. The premium of the futures to the current cash market limits most upside potential as the cash market stayed soft.”
“Talk of the oversold technical condition of the market added to the bullish tone,” the Hightower Report said. “Technical indicators are oversold and also suggest a loss in downside momentum. Packer margins have improved in the past week with a decline in cash and a rally in pork product markets.”