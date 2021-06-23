 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down $5.26 to $122.78/cwt.
  • National live was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base reported at $126.42

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 1 cent at $107.82/cwt.

Early trade was higher as the market is oversold and there is a “massive discount of futures to the cash market,” The Hightower Report said.

However there are concerns about China’s hog population, which rose 24% in the year through May and has “almost fully recovered from the recent resurgence in African Swine Fever,” The Hightower report said.

Traders “are cautious about the strength in the cash market,” Total Farm Marketing said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

