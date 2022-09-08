In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was down $2.91 to $94.98/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $1.86 to $101.00
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were 71 cents lower to $102.44/cwt.
“U.S. pork exports for the month of July came in at just 483.99 mln pounds, down 4.8% from last year and the lowest monthly exports since September 2019,” the Hightower Report said. “The cash market is in a steady downtrend but December hogs are trading at a much larger than normal discount to the cash market.”
“October hogs posted a strong rally off session lows, as prices closed back above the key 200-day moving average,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This may be tied to the premium of the cash market over the October futures or the rolling of short October positions into deferred contracts with the bear spreading in the market today.”