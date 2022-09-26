In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up $5.54 to $91.88/cwt.
- National live price was $67.74, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $2.12 to $94.55
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was 53 cents higher to $101.46/cwt.
Hog markets have been battling weakness in many agricultural markets, seasonal slaughter picking up and overall economic concerns. “In just four trading days, the market is down from 88.30 to as low as 78.40,” the Hightower Report said. “Fears of weak consumer demand has added to the bearish tone.”
“December through May futures contracts left a gap on the charts last week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “A decline of 2.95 in cutouts is a concern. China released pork reserves to reduce their domestic pork prices. Recession concerns are impacting the hog market… Hog slaughter projected at 481,000.”