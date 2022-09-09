In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass down $3.70 to $91.28/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down $3.13 to $97.87/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 69 cents to $124.80/cwt.
October hogs hold a large discount to the index which will need to converge over the next month, and cash strength should soon return, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Rising prices are catching up with the roughly $43 billion u.s. pork industry. Consumer demand for pork is weakening, while rising costs for grain, fuel and other supplies are leading hog farmers to shrink the size of their herds, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.