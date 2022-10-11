In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 3.74 to $87.88/cwt.
- National live down not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 7.37 to $90.98/cwt.
National carcass cutout up 1.76 to $103.15/cwt.
Hog prices are going down and pork prices have been slowly improving. It is positive for packers when hog prices drop and pork moves up. But it appears packers are also limiting slaughter as weights increase and for the producer, it is negative, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
Cash is expected to follow the trend and be higher as packers step up to procure inventory, according to Total Farm Marketing.