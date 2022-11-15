 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up 1.46to $85.54/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 2.19 to $86.88/cwt.

National carcass cutout down 86 cents to $95.70/cwt.

Hogs are trading higher following positive news coming from the meeting between Presidents Biden and Xi Jinping which may improve relationship, according to Total Farm Marketing.

What the market really needs is to see a steady move to the upside for loins and hams and for exports to show that last week’s light exports were just a quick deviation to the strength in exports of the previous 4 weeks, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

Pork production last week was down more than 3% from last year just as traders were expecting a sharp rise in production, according to the Hightower Report.

