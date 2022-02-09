 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • The national carcass base was up $2 to $84.51/cwt.
  • National live was unreported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 45 cents to $91.09.

USDA reported carcass cutout values up $7.55 to $104.84.

Hog markets continue to post contract highs, marking the sixth time in the last seven sessions of higher closes.

"The market is extremely overbought and the premium to the cash would suggest the market will need to see bullish cash news on a daily basis or profit taking could get active," The Hightower Report said.

