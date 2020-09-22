In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $3.27 higher to $63.26/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $2.30 to $64.43
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $1.43 to $88.66/cwt.
“The strength in the Lean Hog index brought some support to the October contract,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Midday, carcass cutout values were up 4.17 to 94.26 with good strength noted in all individual cuts. This is the highest levels for pork carcasses since June, and above the highest levels for 2019.”
"The demand side of the pork market has been key going into the fall,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Potential Chinese surge in demand has been supportive of retail values. Weekly export sales on Thursday will be a focus to see if this possible new demand is realized. Technically, hog priced gapped higher in October, but failed to push past recent highs.”