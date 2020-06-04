In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 82 cents to $32.97/cwt.
- National live was up 15 cents to $28.33
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down $1.33 to $32.66
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 16 cents at $74.85/cwt.
Hog markets made mixed and mostly quiet closes this afternoon as pork values try to stabilize and China hog and pork values start to rally, according to Stewart-Peterson.
July hogs closed slightly higher on the session. U.S. pork export sales for the week ending May 28 came in at 17,335 tons, down from the previous week but higher than the two prior weeks, according to The Hightower Report.