In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 60 cents to $51.40/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up $1.05 cents to $52.23
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $4.18 to $68.16/cwt.
Support for the February future contract in hogs is largely due to the support in pork values, Total Farm Marketing said.
Traders are getting ready for tomorrow’s hogs and pigs report which helped the market hold a premium to the cash markets, The Hightower Report said. “Cash market shave been drifting lower and cutout values were down to the lowest level since August on Friday,” they said.