Lean Hogs

The market remains in a steady uptrend and continues to follow the pork cut-out value market, according to The Hightower Report. The USDA pork cutout, released after the close yesterday, came in at $91.30, up 30 cents from Monday and up from $88.06 the previous week. This is the highest the cutout has been since October 23.

The ham market has jumped to $86.00 from $73.46 last week and this has helped support. Until the pork values pull back, the market should find plenty of buying as the seasonal decline in slaughter plus restaurant reopening's seems to be a positive combination.

