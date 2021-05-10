In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $1.48 lower to $112.22/cwt.
- National live was down 40 cents to $88.54
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $121.37
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 63 cents to $113.16/cwt.
“Many traders have not given up hope that the weakness in China pig prices is the result of producers wanting to sell hogs in order to avoid African swine fever,” the Hightower Report said. “However, traders have noted hefty weights for China pigs. Strength in cattle is provided underlying support and the strength in pork could not even slow the selling.”
Traders are watching to see how aggressive packers are in buying hogs this week. “Cash weakness expected to be short-lived,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers should be aggressive early, looking for market-ready hogs. Hog slaughter projected at 481,000. Cash Lean Index for May 5; up 0.66 at 108.55.”