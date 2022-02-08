In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 7.99 to $83.87/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 3.54 to $90.64/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 90 cents to $97.29/cwt.
Hog supplies are expected to tighten over the course of this year, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Compared to a year ago, weights are up 2 to 2.5 pounds but with slaughter down, the increase in weight isn’t producing more pork as packers limit the pork offered on the daily market, keeping prices higher, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.