In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 2 cents lower to $49.92/cwt.
- National live was 9 cents higher to $39.78
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 14 cents to $49.17
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.37 to $63.65/cwt.
Hog markets have supply concerns, but conditions seem ideal for increasing exports. “Huge domestic supplies have driven the market lower, but the cheap price combined with the high price in China should attract aggressive imports,” the Hightower Report said. “The turn higher in pork cut-out values yesterday could be a move in the right direction for the bulls.”
“China’s national spot pig price index was up 0.84% overnight and is up 7.22% for the month and up 15.02% year to date,” Stewart-Peterson said. “U.S. pork production last week was up 8.1% from last year, and even though China has been a bigger buyer of U.S. pork lately, this kind of production pace can still more than overwhelm domestic demand.”