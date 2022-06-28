 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass up $4.65 to $119.78/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up $4.47 to $122.60/cwt.

People are also reading…

National carcass cutout down $3.56 to $105.47/cwt.

The average estimate is for all hogs and pigs at 99.3%, kept for breeding at 98.8%, and kept for marketing at 99.3%, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Pork and hog prices dependent on supply. About a week and half of hogs is missing compared to a year ago and weights have been dropping, so prices are supported because of the lack of hogs, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

July hogs were unable to get above the 100-day moving average which has been acting as resistance but have maintained their level above the 50…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

The CME fresh bacon index was $205.03 through the week that ended June 17, down by 60 cents, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. USDA esti…

Lean Hogs

Hog futures closed higher on Thursday after a jump in cash market and the premium over the July futures ushered in more buying, said Matthew S…

Lean hogs

The U.S. is killing fewer hogs, but it is storing more pork, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Pork in storage goes along with low…

Lean hogs

High heat across the Corn Belt early in the week will help support the hog market as packers stay aggressive in the cash market to encourage h…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News