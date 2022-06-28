In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass up $4.65 to $119.78/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up $4.47 to $122.60/cwt.
People are also reading…
National carcass cutout down $3.56 to $105.47/cwt.
The average estimate is for all hogs and pigs at 99.3%, kept for breeding at 98.8%, and kept for marketing at 99.3%, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Pork and hog prices dependent on supply. About a week and half of hogs is missing compared to a year ago and weights have been dropping, so prices are supported because of the lack of hogs, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.