In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 60 cents lower to $50.90/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $1.14 to $51.22
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was 18 cents lower to $66.86/cwt.
Hogs were climbing higher on expectations of increasing exports to China. “With increased consumer spending in China, most traders are expecting a surge of U.S. pork exports to China,” Stewart-Peterson said. “April hogs are trading at their highest value today since February 21 after breaking through resistance levels at yesterday’s close.”
“US monthly pork exports for the month of January came in at 663.21 mln pounds, just shy of the record from December and up 38.8% from a year ago,” the Hightower Report said. “China imported 197.4 mln pounds as compared with 25 to 80 mln pounds monthly for the first half of 2019. Mexico imports improved to 155.7 mln pounds which is the highest since mid-2018.”