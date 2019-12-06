“In a positive move in the right direction, China officials today indicated that they will waive import tariffs for some soybeans and pork shipments from the U.S. as both sides try to reach an agreement,” The Hightower Report said. The tariff waivers will be based on applications by individual firms for U.S. soybeans and pork imports, The Report said.
Exemptions for pork may be attributed to higher demand with less than two months until China's lunar New Year holiday when peak consumption in China occurs. According to The High Tower Report, U.S. pork exports to China and Hong Kong are already up 47% in volume terms from January to September even with the high tariffs in place.