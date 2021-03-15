The Lean hog index, trading at its highest levels since June 2017, gained .89 to 87.56 to end the week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Pork carcass values trended higher on the week amid good demand. Carcasses are trading well over the 5-year averages, providing the support in the cash market.
The USDA estimated hog slaughter came in at 489,000 head Friday and 133,000 head for Saturday, according to The Hightower Report. This brought the total for last week to 2.583 million head, up from 2.563 million the previous week but down 2.1% from last year. Pork production for the week was down 1.3% from last year