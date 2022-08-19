In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass down $6.29 to $117.80/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down $6.98 to $125.44/cwt.
National carcass cutout down $2.76 to $117.15/cwt.
Hogs closed lower today, but “sharply up from the lows,” The Hightower Report said. “A close above $92.50 would be considered a positive development.”
The market is still holding a “much larger than normal” discount to the cash market, The Hightower Report said. “Cash markets are drifting lower while futures markets have collapsed this week.”