Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass down $6.29 to $117.80/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass down $6.98 to $125.44/cwt.

National carcass cutout down $2.76 to $117.15/cwt.

Hogs closed lower today, but “sharply up from the lows,” The Hightower Report said. “A close above $92.50 would be considered a positive development.”

The market is still holding a “much larger than normal” discount to the cash market, The Hightower Report said. “Cash markets are drifting lower while futures markets have collapsed this week.”

