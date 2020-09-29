In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was down 2 cents to $64.08/cwt.
- National live was $50.68, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 56 cents higher to $64.95
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $1.64 lower to $91.75/cwt.
The hog market saw some pressure from China news.
"Weakness in the China cash hog market and ideas that China will import less pork into next year are factors which helped to pressure," the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $93.34, down 5 cents.”
"Carcass values were up a massive 5.72 this morning to 96.51," Stewart-Peterson said. “Slaughter last week came in at 2.627 mln head vs 2.578 mln head the previous week but down from 2.641 mln head a year ago. Last week’s Hogs and Pigs report showed a backlog in pig inventories, but there is talk that the report numbers were a bit off-base.”