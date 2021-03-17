In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 42 cents at $86.84/cwt.
- National live up $2.69 at $67.42.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $89.01.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down 10 cents at $100.80.
It’s up, up, up for the hog market where there doesn’t look to be anything out there to stop the well-oiled machine that is pushing the market, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group. Hogs are now leading all commodities.
African Swine Fever in China may mean China stays a buyer of U.S. hogs for longer than previously expected, according to Total Farm Marketing.