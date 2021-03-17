 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

  • Updated

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up 42 cents at $86.84/cwt.
  • National live up $2.69 at $67.42.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $89.01.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down 10 cents at $100.80. 

It’s up, up, up for the hog market where there doesn’t look to be anything out there to stop the well-oiled machine that is pushing the market, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group. Hogs are now leading all commodities.

African Swine Fever in China may mean China stays a buyer of U.S. hogs for longer than previously expected, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Pork values remain in a steep uptrend and demand remains strong, both export and domestic, according to The Hightower Report.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Continued strong retail demand is helping hogs, as carcasses continue to close in on the $100 mark, well above 5-year averages. “Deferred cont…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

  • Updated

The Lean hog index, trading at its highest levels since June 2017, gained .89 to 87.56 to end the week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Mar…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Traders believe that the new wave of African swine fever will cut growth in pork production in China to only 8%-10% this year, according to Ra…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

The market remains in a steady uptrend and continues to follow the pork cut-out value market, according to The Hightower Report. The USDA pork…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

The surge in pork values is led by the ham market, The Hightower Report said, as the market “remains in a solid uptrend.” With the market over…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News