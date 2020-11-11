In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 62 cents to $61.05/cwt.
- National live was down $3.02 to $46.37
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base not reported due to confidentiality
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 16 cents at $83.14/cwt.
The market experienced aggressive selling early in the day and selling pushed the market down to its lowest level since Oct. 7 before it rebounded a bit, according to The Hightower Report.
The October high of $72.80 remains unchallenged, according to Stewart-Peterson.