Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National Carcass base up $3.50 to $61.94.
  • National live was up 2 cents at $49.22.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $64.51.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down 87 cents at $80.23.

There is evidence suggesting fund traders are buying on the rally in the hog market and there is talk of additional disease problems in China, according to The Hightower Report.

Weights have begun to drop in hogs, according to ADM Investor Services. One reason for that drop could be that packers are using more of their own contracted or owned animals.

