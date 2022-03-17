 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

  • Updated

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass down 91 cents to $106.82/cwt.
  • National live down $2.95 to $81.81
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass down $2.98 to $109.99/cwt.

National carcass cutout was up 18 cents to $105.20/cwt.

Cash markets are anticipated to be lower after three days of gains, Total Farm Marketing said. The summer futures contracts are showing some gains, hitting new highs on Wednesday as traders anticipate higher summer prices.

The market closed below the 40-day moving average, showing a downturn in the long-term trend, The Hightower Report said. "Daily momentum studies are on the rise," they said, noting at a push through resistance could support continued gains.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

China is set to buy domestic pork for state reserves, which would be the third price support purchase, citing weak domestic prices, said Alan …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Price action is turning friendlier “with a tighter supply picture,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The softer overall action could be signaling a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog markets dropped significantly throughout the day Wednesday as demand worries persist, The Hightower Report said. “Traders remain nervous, …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Consolidation continues to be the trend for April’s contract, but deferred contracts “look stout,” Blue Line Futures said. “April technical ar…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Hogs are called lower. The April chart was building a “bear flag” pattern with a series of higher highs over the past few sessions, and that b…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

April lean hogs staged a strong rally on Friday, holding support at 100.075 and rallying to the session high at 103.10, said Ben Dicostanzo of…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News