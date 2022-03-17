In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass down 91 cents to $106.82/cwt.
- National live down $2.95 to $81.81
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down $2.98 to $109.99/cwt.
National carcass cutout was up 18 cents to $105.20/cwt.
Cash markets are anticipated to be lower after three days of gains, Total Farm Marketing said. The summer futures contracts are showing some gains, hitting new highs on Wednesday as traders anticipate higher summer prices.
The market closed below the 40-day moving average, showing a downturn in the long-term trend, The Hightower Report said. "Daily momentum studies are on the rise," they said, noting at a push through resistance could support continued gains.