In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass up 7.56 to $124.75/cwt.
- National live at $93.35/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 2.97 to0 $125.77/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 1.05 to $126.77/cwt.
Slaughter pace is running slower than last year which may mean more hogs available to the market, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Ideas that the seasonal peak is close at hand for the cash market added to the negative tone,, according to The Hightower Report