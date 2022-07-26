 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass up 7.56 to $124.75/cwt.
  • National live at $93.35/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 2.97 to0 $125.77/cwt.

People are also reading…

National carcass cutout down 1.05 to $126.77/cwt.

Slaughter pace is running slower than last year which may mean more hogs available to the market, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Ideas that the seasonal peak is close at hand for the cash market added to the negative tone,, according to The Hightower Report

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

Hog markets are called higher following Wednesday, “as the market tries to keep pace with the cash and retail markets,” Total Farm Marketing s…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Hog markets are already trading at a “big discount” to the cash market, The Hightower Report said. “It may be difficult to assume that a top i…

Lean hogs

Thursday afternoon’s price action featured some softness, influenced by the outside markets. However, the fundamentals in the cash and retail …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News