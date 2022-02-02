Hogs continued to see higher trade, hitting new contract highs in the process. “Ideas that cash hogs can continue to rally in the weeks just ahead helped to support active buying after the lower opening,” The Hightower Report said.
Hog markets should continue to see a boost in production “as producers clean up any hogs that were backed up in the country due to the slow slaughter pace in early January,” The Hightower Report said. “The market is extremely overbought technically and is holding a much higher than normal premium to the cash market.”