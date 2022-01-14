In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 2.49 to $63.84/cwt.
- National live at $50.14/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $72.34\cwt.
With a three day weekend coming up, there is concern hogs are backing up, and with April, the most actively traded contract, down from Monday’s over $3.50, traders took profits, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
Traders see the short term jump in pork values as reason to suspect cash prices might work higher over the short term, according to The Hightower Report.