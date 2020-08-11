In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $1.01 lower to $37.42/cwt.
- National live was 48 cents higher to $31.85
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $1.15 to $36.97
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 32 cents to $70.39/cwt.
Analysts are watching how October hogs are performing relative to the cash market. “October is holding a premium to the cash market as compared with a significant discount in the five year average,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $75.09, up $5.02 on the day.”
“Negative close in pork values yesterday after sharp bounce at mid-session was disappointing,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Huge jump in ham values looks like export activity has picked up, though recent sales data has not reflected this… October made the first close yesterday above the 100-day moving average resistance level since January.”