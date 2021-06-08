In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base rose 1.93to $112.34/cwt.
- National live price fell 22 cents to $83.89./cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $119.39.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 21 cents to $134.94 /cwt.
Slaughter numbers are strong as packers make up for last week’s disruptions, said Total Farm Marketing.
There is no overabundance of U.S. hogs, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. Weights indicate hogs are being moved when they are ready, but packers aren’t fighting for open market hogs, and there aren’t enough to fight over.