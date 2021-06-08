 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base rose 1.93to $112.34/cwt.
  • National live price fell 22 cents to $83.89./cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $119.39.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 21 cents to $134.94 /cwt.

Slaughter numbers are strong as packers make up for last week’s disruptions, said Total Farm Marketing.

There is no overabundance of U.S. hogs, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. Weights indicate hogs are being moved when they are ready, but packers aren’t fighting for open market hogs, and there aren’t enough to fight over.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“The market remains in a solid uptrend and into new contract highs as the continued strong advance in pork values has helped support”, The Hig…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog markets “remain in a solid uptrend,” The Hightower Report said as there is no technical sign of a near-term peak.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The market will closely watch pork export demand, Total Farm Marketing said, as Chinese pork prices are still moving lower. “That could curb s…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News