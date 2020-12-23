Lean hog futures were 17 to 22 cents higher in the nearby contracts, with May down a nickel, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. This afternoon’s cold storage report indicated 414.133 million pounds of pork in stocks at the end of November.
Traders await the results of the USDA hogs and pigs report but given the strong gain off of the Dec 14 lows and the lowest pork value since early August, it may take a bullish report to avoid a break into the end of the year, according to The Hightower Report.