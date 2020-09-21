In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 13 cents higher to $61.12/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $1.09 to $62.59
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $2.56/cwt.
"Hogs were sharply lower on a number of factors. “December hogs closed sharply lower on the day and experienced the lowest close since September 9,” the Hightower Report said. “Bearish outside market forces, especially a surge higher in the US dollar, helped to pressure.”
China pork production and prices also impacted prices, in addition to the surging U.S. dollar. “In addition, China production has been in a steady uptrend and the prices for China pork are down 6.5% on the month so far. Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $90.62, up $3.09 on the day.”