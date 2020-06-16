In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 72 cents lower to $29.06/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 64 cents to $29.08
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.19 to $64.27/cwt.
Carcass cutout values continued their decline, and traders were also following slaughter rates. “Carcass cutout values were down nearly 5.00 at yesterday’s close and is over 17.00 below the same time last year,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Slaughter for the week so far is above last week but has fallen back below the same week last year.”
Analysts are watching China’s hog production trends. “Hong Kong Economic times indicated China hog production for January through May time frame for COFCO meat holdings was down 55.9% from last year,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $65.87, up $0.41 on the day.”