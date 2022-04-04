In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- The national carcass base was down $1.38 to $99.49.
- National live was down $1.34 to $78.70.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 84 cents to $103.92.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up $2.75 to $106.35.
Hogs were down limit at one point today and while they did end up down the overall price is still relatively high, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group. The market may be taking a breather until it decides what direction to head.
Hogs were down and the weakness in pork product prices added to the negative tone as export sales so far this year are below trade expectations, according to The Hightower Report.