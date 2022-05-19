In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- The national carcass base was down $1.18 to $110.51.
- National live was $84.88.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 29 cents to $113.58.
USDA reported carcass cutout values down 15 cents to $103.46.
June hogs closed lower after choppy and two-sided trading, according to The Hightower Report. Better than expected pork product prices has helped support the four-day market rebound.
Hog weights have fallen 2.5 pounds this week, averageing 286.4 pounds, according to Total Farm Marketing.