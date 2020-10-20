Traders see the expanding production from China, and the likelihood that China will reduce their import needs into 2021 as a reason for the selling pressure, The Hightower Report said this morning. April hog selling resistance is at $73.02 and $73.47, with $68.72 as downside target, the Report said.
Margins for hog producers were again mixed over the first half of October, strengthening in nearby periods but flat to weaker in deferred slots as hog price strength in nearby expirations more than made up for a rise in projected feed costs, said CIH in its new bi-monthly Market Watch report. “Hogs have been supported by continued strength in pork export sales, which is also strengthening cutout values,” CIH’s Market Watch said.