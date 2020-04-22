“Reports that a Tyson plant in Iowa will resume operations in a limited capacity after being closed for two weeks due to coronavirus offers some hope for a return to normalcy, even if it is in a limited fashion,” The Hightower Report said today.
“The surge higher and pork cut-out values should help incentivize slighter plants to slaughter more hogs and this could help the process of cleaning up excess supply during the slaughter houses being closed,” The Hightower Report said this morning.
China has reported several new cases of African swine fever, following their pork output already falling 29% in January and February. This is supportive to U.S. exports prospects, The Hightower Report said.