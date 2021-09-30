 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

Hog markets are showing a strong technical picture after December’s contract pushed through resistance on Wednesday, Total Farm Marketing said. “We believe prices are poised to work higher, chasing the premium in the front end of the market, supported by tighter supplies.”

Hogs are making "as serious price adjustment" after the USDA report showing hog supplies were 2% below trade expectations. "Exports have slowed, especially to China and traders will monitor the weekly sales report this morning."

