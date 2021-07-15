In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $3.03 to $45.17/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base reported at $115.51
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 83 cents to $119.52/cwt.
Cash prices continue to increase in the hog market despite futures falling, Total Farm Marketing said. Export sales this morning were down 76% from last week’s mark, leading to some pressure.
Today’s export report showed Mexico as the top buyer at 5,257 tonnes, and China showing net negative marks with cancellations, The Hightower Report showed.