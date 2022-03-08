In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass up $3.60 to $103.96/cwt.
- National live down $5.03 to $71.04/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass at $19.98.
National carcass cutout down 1.25 to $105.40/cwt.
Strong cash yesterday means packers need hogs but fundamentals have not changed with the anticipation of tighter supplies, according to Total Farm Marketing.
USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 479k head for Monday compared to last week’s Monday kill of 451k and the same Monday last year of 491k head, according Alan Brugler of Barchart.