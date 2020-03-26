Pork packers “really hit production hard last week with a run 11.5% over last year,” Allnedale said. “Based on a 270,000 head Saturday expectation this week’s will also be stout at 8.5% over last year.”
“The short-term supply is burdensome and the technical action turned sour,” The Hightower Report said. Yesterday’s selling off in certain contracts helped fill part of the gap after Tuesday’s trade. “Ideas that once grocery stores are stocked up that pork demand will drop off sharply, especially if export demand slows, helped to pressure.”