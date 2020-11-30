In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 15 cents to $56.67/cwt.
- National live was up $2.05 to $46.29
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 48 cents to $56.83
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 13 cents at $80.09/cwt.
Hogs were sharply higher on the session and the buying pushed the market to the highest level since Nov. 6, according to The Hightower Report.
Hogs continued the momentum of the past several weeks, pushing higher today, according to Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures.