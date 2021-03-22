 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up $2.55 at $90.27/cwt.
  • National live up $1.68 at $69.24.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $93.15.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up 27 cents at $103.26.

Demand remains strong and there is some discussion that Friday’s slip may have been the correction that traders have been waiting for, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.

June hogs bounced off the early limit-down move to close higher, according to The Hightower Report. There are still concerns about an eventual slowdown in pork production in China.

CropWatch Weekly Update

