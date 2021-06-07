“The market remains in a solid uptrend and into new contract highs as the continued strong advance in pork values has helped support”, The Hightower Report said today.
Hogs extend their rally to new highs for 2021, Brugler Marketing said this morning. “Front month lean hog futures set new LOC highs for all but August ’21 contracts on the $0.12 to $1.65 rally into the weekend,” Alan Brugler said this morning.
The strong pork cut-out value continues to drive the market higher as this is likely to support higher trade for the cash market this week, The Hightower Report said today.