October hogs closed sharply higher yesterday and the buying pushed the market up to the highest level since July 28. The market is up 15.3% compared to the Sept. 13, low, The Hightower Report said today.

Sellers are “chasing the premium in the front end of the market, supported by tighter supplies”. Dec hogs pushed through resistance yesterday making a test of $90 seem likely. The technical picture stays strong with the market bull spread, October at a premium to December, Total Farm Marketing said today.

