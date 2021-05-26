 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

Buyers came back in the hog futures on Tuesday, as prices pushed to new contract highs on the June through October contracts and look for steady to firmer trade, Total Farm Marketing said.

Restaurant re-openings have helped boost pork belly prices and rib prices are strong due to enhanced demand for this year's barbecue season, The Hightower Report said this morning.

Hog prices are looking for their next move after posting new highs on front month lean hog futures on Tuesday. “June hogs are the highest for a front month since August of 2014,” Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

Chinese hog prices are falling on the futures market, “trading to their lowest point since January,” Total Farm Marketing said, which is press…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

A “tight product picture” should support lean hogs today, Total Farm Marketing said. “The cash market has cooled recently, adding some pressur…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News