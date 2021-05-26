Buyers came back in the hog futures on Tuesday, as prices pushed to new contract highs on the June through October contracts and look for steady to firmer trade, Total Farm Marketing said.
Restaurant re-openings have helped boost pork belly prices and rib prices are strong due to enhanced demand for this year's barbecue season, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Hog prices are looking for their next move after posting new highs on front month lean hog futures on Tuesday. “June hogs are the highest for a front month since August of 2014,” Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.