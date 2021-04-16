 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

Lean hog trading will have expanded limits of $4.50 today, after futures closed with limit losses from May-August on Thursday, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.

The sluggish export sales news, especially from China, and weakness in pork values this week helped to pressure hogs downward at the end of this week, The Hightower Report said today.

USDA’s reported export sales for last week are a marketing low for the year and are down 48% from last week. “Keep in mind the markets were dealing with Easter week for those sales, and China was on holiday, Total Farm Marketing said, adding that export shipments were still supportive.

Strong carcass prices should help support hog futures prices, however, additional technical selling and follow through selling is likely to start the day low after limit down close. However, the strong fundamental situation is seen as a supportive factor for ending the week, Total Farm Marketing said early this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

If exports of pork slow at all, the market looks vulnerable to needing to absorb the extra meat on the domestic market, and this could spark a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

Buyers are “stepping back into the market,” helping create steady to higher calls, Total Farm Marketing said. Slaughter has been lower this we…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Hogs are called steady to higher as tight inventory, strong demand, and expectations for continued exports all provide price strength while th…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News