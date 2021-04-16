Lean hog trading will have expanded limits of $4.50 today, after futures closed with limit losses from May-August on Thursday, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.
The sluggish export sales news, especially from China, and weakness in pork values this week helped to pressure hogs downward at the end of this week, The Hightower Report said today.
USDA’s reported export sales for last week are a marketing low for the year and are down 48% from last week. “Keep in mind the markets were dealing with Easter week for those sales, and China was on holiday, Total Farm Marketing said, adding that export shipments were still supportive.
Strong carcass prices should help support hog futures prices, however, additional technical selling and follow through selling is likely to start the day low after limit down close. However, the strong fundamental situation is seen as a supportive factor for ending the week, Total Farm Marketing said early this morning.